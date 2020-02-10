The News That Sent Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Give Up As Much As -2.83% Today

Big changes are happening at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.83% or (-2.39 points) to $82.14 from its previous close of $84.53. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 709540 contracts so far this session. SYNA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 836.12 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 26.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SYNA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $67.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -18.03% from where the SYNA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), the company witnessed their stock rise $13.47 over a week and surge $14.31 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $84.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/02/20. The recent low of $26.34 stood for a -3.08% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Synaptics Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 70.74. This figure suggests that SYNA stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SYNA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.08% at this stage. This figure means that SYNA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) would settle between $86.49/share to $88.44/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $80.84 mark, then the market for Synaptics Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $77.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.8. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of SYNA from Underweight to Neutral in their opinion released on February 07. Craig Hallum analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 07. The target price has been raised from $40 to $70. Analysts at Mizuho released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 16.

SYNA equity has an average rating of 2.91, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SYNA stock price is currently trading at 15.46X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.3. Synaptics Incorporated current P/B ratio of 4.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.