The News That Sent IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Soar As Much As 2.63% Today

Big changes are happening at IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.63% or (0.08 points) to $2.97 from its previous close of $2.89. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 834559 contracts so far this session. IAG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.76 million shares, but with a 0.47 billion float and a -2.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IAG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.65 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 157.58% from where the IAG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.08 over a week and tumble down $-0.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.16, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/08/19. The recent low of $2.28 stood for a -28.79% since 05/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.07 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for IAMGOLD Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 43.58. This figure suggests that IAG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IAG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.74% at this stage. This figure means that IAG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) would settle between $2.96/share to $3.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.84 mark, then the market for IAMGOLD Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.8 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of IAG assigning Sector Perform rating, according to their opinion released on December 05. Canaccord Genuity analysts have lowered their rating of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 07. Analysts at Macquarie released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 22.

IAG equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IAG stock price is currently trading at 15.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 54. IAMGOLD Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.