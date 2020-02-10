Looking Into What Made WW International, Inc. (WW) Add More Than 2.47 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW). At current price of $36.88, the shares have already added 0.89 points (2.47% higher) from its previous close of $35.99. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 523773 contracts so far this session. WW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.99 million shares, but with a 46.34 million float and a 9.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $40.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.63% from where the WW share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for WW International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 49.29. This figure suggests that WW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.65% at this stage. This figure means that WW share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that WW International, Inc. (WW) would settle between $36.62/share to $37.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $35.19 mark, then the market for WW International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $34.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of WW from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 04. B. Riley FBR analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 17. The target price has been raised from $40 to $46. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 05.

WW equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WW stock price is currently trading at 17.02X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37.4. WW International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 9.5.

WW International, Inc. (WW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 0.1% to hit $330630, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.8% from $1.51 billion to a noteworthy $1.41 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, WW International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -17.4% to hit $0.38 per share. For the fiscal year, WW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -35.8% to hit $1.74 per share.