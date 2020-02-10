Looking Into What Made Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Add More Than 5.75 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED). At current price of $6.44, the shares have already added 0.35 points (5.75% higher) from its previous close of $6.09. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 186969 contracts so far this session. SEED shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 76.18 million shares, but with a 2.58 million float and a -9.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SEED stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -22.36% from where the SEED share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.09 over a week and tumble down $-3.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/01/20. The recent low of $4.44 stood for a -39.98% since 12/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Origin Agritech Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 46.92. This figure suggests that SEED stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SEED readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.51% at this stage. This figure means that SEED share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) would settle between $6.2/share to $6.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6 mark, then the market for Origin Agritech Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw lowered their recommendation on shares of SEED from Mkt Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on September 15. Rodman & Renshaw analysts bumped their rating on Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) stock from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 23. Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw, made their first call for the equity with a Mkt Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 01.

Moving on, SEED stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.8. Origin Agritech Limited current P/B ratio of 4.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.