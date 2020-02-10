LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT): Why Is It Down -4.14 Percent Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT), which fell -0.28 points or -4.14% to trade at $6.47 as last check. The stock closed last session at $6.75 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 109304 contracts so far this session. LIQT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 241.38 thousand shares, but with a 17.69 million float and a 3.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LIQT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.97% from where the LIQT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.37 over a week and surge $0.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.69, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/06/19. The recent low of $4.07 stood for a -39.47% since 11/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LiqTech International, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.33. This figure suggests that LIQT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LIQT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.15% at this stage. This figure means that LIQT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) would settle between $6.87/share to $6.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.51 mark, then the market for LiqTech International, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens, assumed coverage of LIQT assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on July 09. B. Riley FBR, analysts launched coverage of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on March 01. Analysts at Lake Street, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 04.

LIQT equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LIQT stock price is currently trading at 18.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.9. LiqTech International, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.

LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 103.8% to hit $5.9 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 164.1% from $12.23 million to a noteworthy $32.3 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LiqTech International, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 75% to hit $-0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, LIQT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 104.2% to hit $0.01 per share.