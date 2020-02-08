Why TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Is Getting Hammered Today

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.69% or (-0.65 points) to $16.84 from its previous close of $17.49. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2593949 contracts so far this session. FTI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.73 million shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a 6.26% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FTI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 66.69% from where the FTI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.35 over a week and tumble down $-3.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $28.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/26/19. The recent low of $15.74 stood for a -41.04% since 01/30/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for TechnipFMC plc, the two-week RSI stands at 34.56. This figure suggests that FTI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FTI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.97% at this stage. This figure means that FTI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) would settle between $17.77/share to $18.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.33 mark, then the market for TechnipFMC plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein lowered their recommendation on shares of FTI from Mkt Perform to Underperform in their opinion released on January 14. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 19. The target price has been raised from $27 to $26. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 11.

FTI equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 34 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 29 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 26 analysts rated TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.4% to hit $3.8 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.7% from $12.55 billion to a noteworthy $13.52 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, TechnipFMC plc is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 577.8% to hit $0.43 per share. For the fiscal year, FTI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 34.1% to hit $1.1 per share.