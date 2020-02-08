Why DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) shares price is down -3.59% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.65 points, trading at $44.27 levels, and is down -3.59% from its previous close of $45.92. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1194946 contracts so far this session. DKS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2 million shares, but with a 60.94 million float and a 1.08% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DKS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.53 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.14% from where the DKS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.06 over a week and tumble down $-3.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $49.8, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/31/19. The recent low of $31.27 stood for a -11.1% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.44. This figure suggests that DKS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DKS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.27% at this stage. This figure means that DKS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) would settle between $46.6/share to $47.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $45.38 mark, then the market for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Consumer Edge Research, assumed coverage of DKS assigning Equal Weight rating, according to their opinion released on December 27. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) stock from In-line to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 27. Analysts at Barclays released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 27.

DKS equity has an average rating of 2.68, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 26 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 18 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DKS stock price is currently trading at 11.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.2% to hit $2.57 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $8.44 billion to a noteworthy $8.7 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 14% to hit $1.22 per share. For the fiscal year, DKS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.1% to hit $3.6 per share.