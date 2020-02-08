Why Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) shares price is down -2.93% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.06 points, trading at $1.99 levels, and is down -2.93% from its previous close of $2.05. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 223618 contracts so far this session. ALTM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 683.33 thousand shares, but with a 65.6 million float and a -2.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ALTM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 75.88% from where the ALTM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.08 over a week and tumble down $-0.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/15/19. The recent low of $1.63 stood for a -76.58% since 11/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Altus Midstream Company, the two-week RSI stands at 38.27. This figure suggests that ALTM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ALTM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.61% at this stage. This figure means that ALTM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) would settle between $2.18/share to $2.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.96 mark, then the market for Altus Midstream Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.88 for its downside target.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of ALTM from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on October 31. Barclays analysts have lowered their rating of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock from Overweight to Equal Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 16. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 04.

ALTM equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ALTM stock price is currently trading at 20.3X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.1. Altus Midstream Company current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.