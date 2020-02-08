What the Hell Happened at Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.48 points, trading at $39.1 levels, and is down -3.63% from its previous close of $40.58. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 157813 contracts so far this session. KTB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 582.15 thousand shares, but with a 52.58 million float and a 1.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KTB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -11.92% from where the KTB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Kontoor Brands, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.74. This figure suggests that KTB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KTB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.62% at this stage. This figure means that KTB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) would settle between $40.97/share to $41.36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.1 mark, then the market for Kontoor Brands, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.62 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Odeon, assumed coverage of KTB assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 24. Edward Jones analysts bumped their rating on Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 02. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 13.

KTB equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KTB stock price is currently trading at 11.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.2. Kontoor Brands, Inc. current P/B ratio of 41.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.6.