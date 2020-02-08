What Is Moving Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT). At current price of $1.1, the shares have already lost -0.12 points (-9.84% lower) from its previous close of $1.22. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 103614 contracts so far this session. JT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 318.36 thousand shares, but with a 72.39 million float and a 5.17% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 238.18% from where the JT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.39 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/04/19. The recent low of $1.05 stood for a -86.2% since 02/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Jianpu Technology Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.72. This figure suggests that JT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.92% at this stage. This figure means that JT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) would settle between $1.26/share to $1.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.17 mark, then the market for Jianpu Technology Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of JT from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on September 04. Goldman analysts have lowered their rating of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 26. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 01.

JT equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, JT stock price is currently trading at 20.33X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23. Jianpu Technology Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.2.