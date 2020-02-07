Why Did MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Decrease -5.3% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP). At current price of $2.41, the shares have already lost -0.14 points (-5.3% lower) from its previous close of $2.55. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 225879 contracts so far this session. MEIP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 520.82 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a 4.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MEIP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 240.66% from where the MEIP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.13 over a week and surge $0.38 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.41, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/21/19. The recent low of $1.44 stood for a -29.33% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.7 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for MEI Pharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.95. This figure suggests that MEIP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MEIP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 73.17% at this stage. This figure means that MEIP share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) would settle between $2.62/share to $2.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.44 mark, then the market for MEI Pharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.33 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of MEIP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 20. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 20. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 27.

MEIP equity has an average rating of 1.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 130.4% to hit $1.59 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 20% from $4.92 million to a noteworthy $5.9 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, MEI Pharma, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 33.3% to hit $-0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, MEIP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 26.7% to hit $-0.55 per share.