Why Century Communities, Inc. (CCS)’s Stock Is Melting Up 14.7% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) stock? Its price is jumping 4.68 points, trading at $36.52 levels, and is up 14.7% from its previous close of $31.84. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 264565 contracts so far this session. CCS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 339.23 thousand shares, but with a 27.16 million float and a 4.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CCS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $37.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.22% from where the CCS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS), the company witnessed their stock rise $6.11 over a week and surge $7.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $36.54, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/02/20. The recent low of $21.65 stood for a 5.64% since 08/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Century Communities, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 80.09. This figure suggests that CCS stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CCS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.47% at this stage. This figure means that CCS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) would settle between $32.33/share to $32.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.53 mark, then the market for Century Communities, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $31.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of CCS from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on September 11. Wedbush analysts bumped their rating on Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) stock from Neutral to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 31. Analysts at Wedbush lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 08.

CCS equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CCS stock price is currently trading at 7.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.2. Century Communities, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.