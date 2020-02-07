What’s unusual with Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock today? Its price is jumping 7.14 points, trading at $119.03 levels, and is up 6.38% from its previous close of $111.89. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 9200432 contracts so far this session. BYND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 8.29 million shares, but with a 49.53 million float and a -4.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BYND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $106.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -10.84% from where the BYND share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Beyond Meat, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 61.59. This figure suggests that BYND stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BYND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 34.04% at this stage. This figure means that BYND share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) would settle between $113.41/share to $114.94/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $109.96 mark, then the market for Beyond Meat, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $108.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of BYND from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 28. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 23. Analysts at Bernstein lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 15.

BYND equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.