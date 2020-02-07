Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Down -4.38% Today: What You Need to Know Now

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.38% or (-1.02 points) to $22.17 from its previous close of $23.19. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 296452 contracts so far this session. VNOM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 526.42 thousand shares, but with a 61.5 million float and a 1.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VNOM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 54.4% from where the VNOM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.45 over a week and tumble down $-3.67 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $36.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/19. The recent low of $21.68 stood for a -39.63% since 03/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.31 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Viper Energy Partners LP, the two-week RSI stands at 39.44. This figure suggests that VNOM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VNOM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.49% at this stage. This figure means that VNOM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) would settle between $23.52/share to $23.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.9 mark, then the market for Viper Energy Partners LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $22.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.44. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets, assumed coverage of VNOM assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on January 22. Stifel, analysts launched coverage of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 25.

VNOM equity has an average rating of 1.82, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 22 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 22 analysts rated Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VNOM stock price is currently trading at 32.8X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.1. Viper Energy Partners LP current P/B ratio of 4.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 23.6% to hit $91.05 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $288820 to a noteworthy $298190. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 1800% to hit $0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, VNOM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -54.7% to hit $0.91 per share.